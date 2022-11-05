AN Oakley resident has rallied local pupils to provide toys to children in Ukraine.

Doug Curtis explained: “ Like most people, I saw the news reports of young mothers and children fleeing the war in Ukraine with only a suitcase and the clothes on their backs.

What was missing was that not one child was holding their favourite teddy or doll for comfort, to hug at night, to give them a sense of security to forget the terrible sights and sounds of the war.

I contacted Mrs N Hutchings, the headteacher of the local Oakley Infants School to see if she would ask the children if they would donate toys for the Ukrainian refugee children.

In the meantime I designed and printed the Toys for Ukraine labels for each toy box. I asked local companies for boxes which they kindly agreed to donate. As a result my lounge became a bit of a workshop!

The children’s response was amazing, not just teddies and dolls, but books, puzzles, colouring books and much more.

I then found John’s Red Bus, a Ukraine humanitarian aid charity run by John Parker. John, accompanied by his dog Rocco, took the toys to Kyiv, this being his 4th trip to Ukraine since the war began.

Two events organised by Artem Solomakha (of Law for People charity in Kyiv) were held to give out the toys. At the Parish of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos church in Irpin and a kindergarten in Puscha Vodytsia area of Kyiv.

As you can see from the response of the children, it says it all. Plus the thank you notes and drawings to the children of Oakley Infants School. The response from our children and their wish to help others gives hope for the future for all of us.”