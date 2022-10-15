Travis Secures More Medals In Portugal

TRAVIS Moore from Oakley has become a World Silver medalist at the Laser Run World Championships 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal.

More than 700 athletes from 26 countries around the world gathered in sunny Parque das Nacoes for the 3 day event.

Athletes fought for a place in the final events after racing in qualifying heats. After a thrilling final race including male athletes from Great Britain, Hungary, South Africa and Egypt, Travis was able to secure a podium place, winning a Silver medal in the individual event and a Team Gold for Great Britain with two fellow British competitors. The exhilarating Mixed Relay was the last event of the Championships and Travis and his partner, Lydia produced a stellar performance to claim a further Silver medal. Travis is a member of local club, Wessex Wyvern Modern Pentathlon Club and also trains with Basingstoke Mid Hants Athletics Club and Bluefins Swimming Club to supplement his training schedule.

First introduced as a standalone sport by the UIPM (World Modern Pentathlon Governing Body) in 2015, Laser Run has been a runaway success story as its dynamic and ultra-accessible appeal has seen the sport adopted by athletes and fans across the world.

Laser Run, which is also the final discipline of the full Modern Pentathlon sport, combines running and laser shooting in fast-paced and dynamic races including four rounds of laser pistol shooting and four laps of a course measuring 200m-800m.

Travis is looking forward to competing in Marathon Bay, Greece in October at the European Laser Run/Biathle/Triathle Championships 2022.

Athletes were selected for the Great Britain team after qualifying in events earlier in the year. Biathle and Triathle include the swimming discipline and are included in the Modern Pentathlon multi-sports umbrella.

Travis shared: “It is an honour to represent my country at a high level. I hope to continue to do so for many years. I’ve trained really hard to be part of Team GB.”