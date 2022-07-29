Tributes Paid To Armed Forces

LOCAL people turned out in large numbers to welcome the veteran’s convoy which arrived in Basingstoke for Armed Forces Day on 25 June.

Over twenty-one veterans representing the Army, the Royal Navy and Royal Airforce were guests of the organisers of the Armed Forces Day Convoy. The convoy of nearly 60 military vehicles plus military motorcycles and escort Riders from the Royal British Legion Riders Branch travelled from former D-Day Headquarters at Southwick House near Fareham, through the Meon Valley and via Alton and Lasham, arriving at the event field adjacent Milestones Living History Museum just after noon to the sounds of a Pipe and Drum Band and a Salute by Royal British Legion Standards and Air Cadets (Basingstoke 433 Squadron).

Among the Veterans was Town Mayor Cllr Paul Miller who travelled to Southwick House in a vintage coach supplied by local company Mervyns Coaches and travelled the 37-mile return journey in a WW2 Jeep.

The veterans enjoyed a tour of the Milestones Museum and a buffet lunch courtesy of Hampshire Cultural Trust, and then attended the unveiling of a plaque during a ceremony in front of the museum. The plaque memorialised the arrival of the convoy and the unveiling was then followed by the laying of wreaths to remember the fallen of all wars.

The activities and displays in support of the event included performances by the Thornycroft Girls courtesy of Basingstoke Festival, the Odiham Military Wives Choir, Gordon School Pipe and Drum Band and Osprey Road Show and exhibits from The Rifles Living History Society, the Ramsdell Collection, Basingstoke Air Cadets (433 Squadron) and Ruby’s Vintage Fair.

A spokesperson said that local support for and the response to the event had overwhelmed the veterans, several of whom asked if they could sign up for the next time.