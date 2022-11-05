Trinity Buoy Wharf Is Drawing Up A Crowd

HAMPSHIRE Cultural Trust has brought the Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize shortlist and winners to the Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery in Basingstoke, for the very first time.

Until Sunday 22 January, visitors will be able to view new works from this renowned exhibition.

The Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize is known as the UK’s most prestigious annual open exhibition for drawing, with the aim of celebrating contemporary drawing practice. This incredible scope of artwork will showcase the excellence and originality of the medium today, by artists from all around the world, at all stages of their careers.

Out of over 3,200 submissions from 1,600 candidates, 113 drawings by 94 artists were shortlisted by a panel of leading figures from the art world, as well as 21 drawings by 19 practitioners shortlisted for the Working Drawing Award.

The Winners of the Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2022 are: First Prize, £8,000: Elisa Alaluusua, Unconceivable Line, single-channel video drawing, 2022. Second Prize, £5,000: Aleksandra Czuja, Of The Series “Le Temps”, diptych, fineliner on paper, 2022. Student Prize, £2,000: Kasia Depta-Garapich, Family Album, paint markers on giclée prints, 2021. Working Drawing Award, £2,000: Gemma Thompson, Untitled (Graphic Score for Quartet), graphite on paper, 2022.

The Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize was selected by Lucy Byatt, Director of Hospitalfield; Danie Mellor, Artist; Isabel Seligman, Monument Trust Curator of Modern and Contemporary Drawing in the Department of Prints and Drawings at The British Museum.

“The works entered by artists for this year’s Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize made for exhilarating viewing” said Danie Mellor, Artist. “The range of drawings exploring both familiar and innovative approaches to image-making presented a welcome challenge in the process of judging. It is abundantly evident that drawing continues to be an exciting and vital medium in contemporary artistic practice.”

The Working Drawing Prize was selected by Peter Clegg, Architect, Senior Partner, Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios, Niall Hobhouse, Collector, Writer & Trustee, Drawing Matter, Tania Kovats, Professor of Drawing & Making, University of Dundee, and Daniel McAuliffe, Education Director (Hubs), The Prince’s Foundation.

The drawings selected for the Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize 2022 exhibition reflect a broad scope of contemporary drawing practice – including works on paper and other supports, moving image and performance – by artists living and working across the UK as well as Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Spain, and the USA.

The Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize was founded in 1994 by artist and Professor, Anita Taylor, Dean of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, and has been supported for five years by the Trinity Buoy Wharf Trust.

The exhibition provides an important platform for artists, designers, makers and other drawing practitioners as a catalyst within their careers, and champions the role, breadth, and value of drawing in creative practice today.