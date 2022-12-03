Trio Of Wins For Basingstoke

BASINGSTOKE Town made it three straight wins on Saturday with an entertaining 4-2 victory over struggling Tooting and Mitcham on Saturday thanks to young winger Brody Peart’s first ever goals for the club.

The 17-year-old struck twice in the first half hour as ‘Stoke dominated the opening exchanges, despite Eddie Mbango also finding the net for the away side against the run of play. The first goal came after a quarter of an hour, a low left-footed strike from 20 yards that just evaded James Shaw’s glove and crept home.

Shaw had already saved well from Brad Wilson inside the first minute and had his defence to thank for producing a goal-line clearance but a neat move down their right-hand side culminated in Mbango slamming home a close-range volley to equalise. Parity only lasted five minutes though as Peart blocked Shaw’s clearance and tucked the ball into the empty net. A dream first half was almost complete as he sent a free kick whistling inches wide with Shaw beaten.

Shaw made a miraculous point-blank save from Sam Argent early in the second half, but Basingstoke seemingly secured all three points as Wilson made it 3-1, finishing a swift counter-attack by poking Stefan Brown’s cross past Shaw. Jordan Clarke bent a free kick into the bottom corner to bring Tooting and Mitcham back to within a single goal but as stoppage time ticked into its eighth minute, Wilson was tripped by Shaw and James Clark impeccably converted the resulting penalty to round the afternoon off.

Saturday’s victory followed a show of counter-attacking football to run away from struggling Merstham on the previous Saturday with four second half goals.

George Reid bagged a brace while being ably supported by Brad Wilson who, not content with scoring once himself, assisted the other four in a 5-1 win.

Chances came at both ends early on, Ezio Touray was foiled twice by home keeper Mo Otuyo when put through one-on-one while at the other end, Alpha Diallo had a close range shot blocked on the line. The home side hit the front on 20 minutes, recent signing Aaron Goode taking advantage of a ball dropping in the box to thump home. ‘Stoke levelled from the spot with ten minutes left in the half as Goode brought Wilson down and James Clark beat Otuyo from the spot with an excellent penalty.

Basingstoke started the second half perfectly with Reid rounding off one of the moves of the season. A delicious backheel flick from Ezio Touray was followed by a slide-rule pass through the defence by Wilson to pick out Reid’s run and the winger rounded Otuyo and delivered an immaculate finish from the tightest of angles. Playing from behind, Merstham pushed forward, putting pressure on the ‘Stoke box and forcing some last-ditch clearances but Basingstoke looked like scoring every time they broke out.

Touray could have made it three after Wilson beat the onrushing Otuyo to a loose ball outside the box and found him but Luke Read got in the way to protect the otherwise unguarded net. Wilson was the provider when ‘Stoke’s third goal arrived, teeing up Reid to cut in and drive his second goal across Otuyo and Wilson went clear soon after to slot a tidy fourth into the net. The final flourish was added by substitute Stefan Brown, getting across the near post to meet Wilson’s low cross with a tricky finish eight minutes from time.

The team’s 2 – 1 victory on 5 November against Sutton Common Rovers, was the match that began Basingstoke’s winning streak.

By Nick Wilson