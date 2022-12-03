Ukrainians And Locals Share Experiences At Town Event

UKRAINIAN guests and their hosts were given information and support during an event organised by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council on Thursday 27 October.

Around 100 local hosts and guests attended the drop-in event at the Civic Offices to receive help and advice from a range of agencies covering areas such as housing, health, education, employment and volunteering.

Families were able to take part in creative activities and the event also provided the opportunity for people to share experiences with other families and guests in the area.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Homes and Regeneration Cllr Samuel Carr said: “We have over 160 Ukrainian families in the borough and this event was organised to create an opportunity for both guests and hosts to come together, share experiences but also have access to key support services and advice all in one location.

Over the past eight months we have been working with the county council as the lead authority and key partners such as Basingstoke Voluntary Action to support our Ukrainian guest and hosts. But this was an opportunity to provide face to face support from a range of agencies while also having the opportunity to socialise.

I would like to thank all the representatives from different organisations who came along to the event and the interpreters who ensured the information was delivered accurately to our guests. Most importantly I’d like to thank our Ukrainian guests and their hosts for coming along, feedback has been extremely positive.”

People wishing to become a sponsor under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are being encouraged to fill in an expression of interest form at www.basingstoke.gov.uk/Ukraine

The council is also keen to hear from landlords who might wish to rent their property to a family or individual from the Ukraine. People should visit www.basingstoke.gov.uk/landlord-enquiry and fill in the landlord enquiry form.