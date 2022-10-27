Victorian Tales Of The Darkness Beyond

AFTER their production of Christmas Gothic last year, Dyad Productions are back at The Haymarket with Female Gothic on Wednesday 2 November, with three tales of terror from the great Victorian female writers, perfect for the Halloween season.

In the dark between life and death, a lone haunted woman tells strange and terrifying tales of love, loss, death and the darkness beyond; eerie stories, dusty and forgotten. An artist, gripped by the clutching fingers of a dead past; a scientist, defying nature in the dark realm of the senses; an expectant father driven mad by creeping shadows.

Chilling, haunting and dazzling storytelling, illuminating the curious frailties of human nature and captivating the audience.

Winner of the Three Weeks Editors Award, Female Gothic is adapted and performed by Rebecca Vaughan (Christmas Gothic) and directed by Olivier Award Winner, Guy Masterson (Morecambe).

The Victorian fascination with tales of mystery and the supernatural created an enduring legacy of Gothic fiction. Today, Charles Dickens, M R James, and Edgar Allen Poe continue to be celebrated, yet many of the most chilling, strange and terrifying ghost stories created by the incredibly popular female writers of that era – Mary Shelley, George Eliot, M E Braddon, Edith Wharton, Edith Nesbit et al – have gathered dust and been forgotten – until now.

Tickets are priced at £19; under 25s and f/t students £14 (includes £4 booking fee). Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk for more information. Please note, the performance is suitable for ages 10 and over.