Visually Impaired Boy Honoured For Achievements

A visually impaired boy from Basingstoke has been celebrated for helping to show other children with sight loss they can still join in fun activities.

Bob Clarke, nine, was given the Andrew Thorburn Award for Outstanding Achievement by Open Sight Hampshire.

A keen dancer since the age of three, Bob was diagnosed with Optic nerve atrophy and ataxia at six years old. However, the loss of sight has not stopped Bob from dancing and carrying out other activities such as martial arts where he is a green belt.

Rebecca Clarke, Bob’s mum, said: “Bob is so happy to receive this award from Open Sight Hampshire. He has always loved life and likes to show that he is more than his disabilities and that visually impaired children can still join in all the fun and activities that his sighted friends do and can be amazing at them as well.”

Bob was given the award alongside two other visually impaired people, Josh McCreery and Janice Eastlake, both from Southampton.

This is the first year the sight charity has presented the award, which was created in memory of our former trustee, Andrew Thorburn. It aims to celebrate the successes and achievements of the whole visually impaired community in Hampshire.

Nominations were invited from across the community during the summer, and then Open Sight Hampshire trustees had the onerous task of choosing the winners in the three age categories.

Jane Beesley, of Open Sight Hampshire, said: “We’d like to congratulate all the winners for their achievements, they are all truly inspirational. We are delighted to give these awards, which is a wonderful way to start to see out our celebrations of our centenary year.”