Vulnerable Households

HAMPSHIRE’S most vulnerable residents will not be left out in the cold this winter, thanks to a range of measures to help people with the costs of food, fuel and other essentials.

Using its latest round of Household Support Funding from the Department for Work and Pensions, Hampshire County Council will be investing more than £7 million in a wide variety of schemes and initiatives targeting households facing hardship, between now and March 2023.

Councillor Roz Chadd, the County Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Lead Member for Children’s Services commented: “With the rising cost of living now widely felt by everybody, we understand that there are residents who are struggling but don’t qualify for other packages of support and are at risk of slipping through the net. I am pleased to approve these latest funding allocations, which recognise and respond to the needs of Hampshire residents in this position while ensuring continued focused support for the most vulnerable, who are undoubtedly the hardest hit.

As we head into winter and of course the festive period, we know that people will feel the impact of rising costs more acutely. This ongoing support will be vital to making the load that little bit lighter for vulnerable families during these most challenging of times. would urge anyone who is unsure if they can access support, to email connect4communities@hants.gov.uk or visit the connect4communties website.”