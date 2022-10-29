West End Stars To Tread Basingstoke Boards

THE Anvil will be welcoming not one, but two leading ladies of the West End for the Stars of the West End Symphonic Tour.

Join Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman at The Anvil on Friday 7 October when they perform an extravaganza of popular musical and movie hits.

Kerry and Louise both have a wealth of credits between them, including Oliver, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, My Fair Lady, Cats, Wicked, Evita and Guys & Dolls.

They have an association to the award-winning hit musical Wicked. Kerry Ellis was the first British Elphaba and went on to play the same role in Broadway, and Louise Dearman was the first person to play the roles of both Elphaba and Glinda.

The evening will be accompanied by the fabulous International Film Orchestra and will include music from Wicked, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Chess, various James Bond favourites and The Greatest Showman to name a few.

Tickets are priced at £35 (includes £4 booking fee). Call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.