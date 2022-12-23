When We Met: Debbie McGee

AHEAD of her playing the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, we caught up with Debbie McGee during this year’s Christmas pantomime rehearsals.

You’ve had such an extensive career spanning theatre, ballet, dance…What initially drew you into this industry?

Apparently as a child. If there was anything musical on TV, I used to join in with all the dancing and singing. I was about five I think when my Mum and Dad sent me to a local dancing school.

And that then led you to the Royal Ballet school and Iranian Ballet?

Yes. I did very well at a very tiny school, we used to do competitions and when I was eleven, my very wise Dad said if you want to take this up seriously as a profession, you need to go to a better school. So I went to a better school and then it was from then that they said I should audition for the Royal Ballet School.

My Dad intervened and said you need to have something behind you so the Royal Ballet School at that time did a very specialised teacher’s training course but you did all your classes at the Royal Ballet with them and we were a part of the school. So that is how I got to go to Iran.

My story from Iran was very like the movie Argo with Ben Affleck, that is exactly my story; being hidden, including being stuck at the airport and having to run across the tarmac, it was the last plane that left Iran before they closed the airport, all of that, so that is how I then went to work on the Paul Daniels’ magic show because I needed a job when I came back and all the ballet companies were full and I had trained in all aspects of musical theatre.

I auditioned for the Delfont Organisation and then they put on summer shows and there were about 23 that year all around the country. There were, I don’t know, 1000 girls at this audition and I think 6, 8 or 10 were chosen for each summer show and so I was put with the Paul Daniels’ Magic Show but I had no idea what he did. I was just told it was the Paul Daniels’ show because he had become famous whilst I was in Iran. Although I was only there for seven months, that is when he hit TV. So then I started working with Paul, in the live summer show and in between I did pantomime and I started working with this second generation dance group and then we worked in Europe as well with big names.

This is the group you worked with Abba with?

Yes! Abba, Chris de Burgh and Grace Kennedy who was a very popular singer at the time. Big names like that. And then I was offered the Paul Daniels summer season the following year and from that all the dancers auditioned again as he was going in to the West End to the Prince of Wales Theatre, so two of us were chosen and I went in to the West End for 14 months and while we were in the West End Show, his TV producer came to see the show and then asked me if I would like to join the TV show which he had two previous series that I wasn’t on and so I joined another girl and she had been the assistant the year before.

I joined the TV show then in 1982, I was getting more fan mail than all the others put together and Paul said I had great timing and I wasn’t his girlfriend then, I was just working with him and then when I could, when I wasn’t doing the TV shows and we did other summer shows in Blackpool. I was doing other dancing jobs but I gave up dancing when I was 24 because everything was overlapping so I couldn’t do both. Then I was working with Paul more and more and doing cabaret and corporate jobs so my year was full of work.

I read that you choosing the path to follow magic actually led to you being one the first females let into the Magic Circle. What was that induction like?

Yes! Well, it was quite interesting as I didn’t have to audition for a board like you normally do because I had done so much on TV and live shows with Paul. Paul had battled for quite a long time to get women in so we were just delighted that I got in and then last year I was made honorary vice president which is wonderful. It felt really good that at last they had let women in and now there are quite a few women in.

I understand one of your Magic Circle fellows is the current King of England, King Charles III…

Oh yes and Prince Michael of Kent is one, I’m not sure if Prince Phillip was an associate member but yes King Charles certainly is.

What has now drawn you down to the Basingstoke pantomime? Cinderella rehearsals I believe have started this week?

Yes we started on Friday, we are on our fourth day. When I was offered it, I knew the Anvil theatre as I have worked on magic shows here, doing one nighters. It is such a lovely theatre with a great team and Cinderella is such a lovely pantomime subject. It is one everyone loves the best and it is 45 minutes from home which means I can live at home, so for me it ticked every single box as they say. Now that I have started and I have met everybody it has just been wonderful since day one. Everyone is so lovely. When I got the script a couple of weeks ago I opened it, and I always read through the whole script a few times before I learn my lines and I just thought, I got really excited and I thought my fairy role, I think it is the best script I have every had as fairy because she is quite funny and cheeky which is what I am. It is like someone wrote it for me. We have a really strong company. Sometimes I don’t mean this unkindly, you might get one principal who is a passenger because they have been brought in because they are a local radio DJ or something.

Which in this case you are the local radio DJ with your BBC Radio Berkshire?

Which is in this case me! But here, everyone is so, so talented and have all done great work. One of the parts which can be boring, is the wrong word, but sort of not, a focus part is the Baron and Mark Faith who is playing it here, I’d never met him before, he is absolutely brilliant and he really brings the character to life I don’t think i’ve worked with anyone who has changed the role like he has he is a real caricature of the baron and so very entertaining and there’s lovely music. I get to sing some funky songs which is quite a challenge but I am really enjoying it. In the car on the way here I am singing at the top of my voice. If I stop at the traffic lights people give me funny looks as they have no idea what I am doing.

With dance being such a big part of your life how do you feel you have carried on that trajectory? I know there have been many chapters in your life. Strictly being one of them which I know we would love to hear more about. How did your Strictly chapter impact your career?

Greatly. Thank you Strictly. As you say my career has had many chapters. I have always dipped into other things; from early on working with my late husband, the dancing went and I did every now and again do something but really it all shifted to the magic shows and presenting awards and so what Strictly did, was just make people realise there was a bit more to me. I have been offered work that I would have never have been considered for if it weren’t for Strictly. I did my first straight acting this year which I love . I would never have been considered for that job and lots of other things. Huge.

When Paul died, I went back to my radio show on radio Berkshire and I was getting a lot of guesting on quiz shows and things like that so I was keeping busy but Strictly has enabled me to yes do panto and although I did panto with Paul, I think Strictly has given me a better status for pantomime and I get to dance again. Just opened up so many doors, I’ve been asked to audition for a couple of musicals in which I got the jobs but they all went with the pandemic. I am hoping that at some point in the future one of those shows might come back.

It completely changed things for me. It is really interesting as things like, it is 100 years of the BBC and one of the things I would love to say within your piece is Paul Daniels magic show was the top Saturday night show, we were getting 16 million viewers, and we also won the Golden Rose of Montreaux which is an international TV award which the BBC hadn’t won for 22 years when we won it and it beat all the big American programmes and I don’t know if they have won it since. Something I am so very proud of. I don’t forget that life. It was amazing but Strictly was like was going back to my days of doing the magic shows; Saturday night, live TV, getting recognised everywhere, which I always have but suddenly Strictly brought me a much younger audience.

From that of course my profile lifted so much and what is amazing is it was 5 years ago I was on Strictly and wherever I go people mention it, even if I am at the supermarket, someone will mention it, of all different age groups. I think the age group that really surprised me is men in their early 40s, will say they loved me in Strictly and I didn’t think they watched it! From little 5 year old girls and boys right up to grandmothers. The best thing I got out of it though was the amount of women from 50 upwards who have come up to me to say you are such an inspiration. We really thought we were over the hill and now we have joined a gym or a dance class and suddenly we are living again. Which is the best bit I think. I have inspired people. 18 year olds have come up to me saying when I am older I want to be like you. That is fantastic. That means more than any of the other stuff. That is all great but this is so very special for me. Also I’d lost my Dad a couple of years before Strictly very close to when I lost Paul, so it was so lovely to have my mum there at Strictly with me and lift her life when she was still going through such raw grief and lots of other people who do the programme are going through similar situations. The thing with Strictly is such a family show, what is wonderful for the participants is that your family and friends become so involved in the show as well.

Basingstoke is a big pantomime town and we are all really looking forward to this year. I know it is still early in the rehearsals but can you tease in three words for us what people can expect from the pantomime this year?

Fun. Spectacle. Love.

Because this is a very warm company and I think they will really connect with the audience.