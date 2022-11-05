Whitchurch Mill Wins Coveted Award

WHITCHURCH Silk Mill is one of just eighteen visitor attractions across England to be awarded the coveted “Best Told” accolade by VisitEngland.

The Mill received an overall rating of 89%, which included high scores for the overall attraction and interpretation, the retail experience and the staff and volunteers.

Highlights for the VisitEngland assessors were the opportunity to see the Mill in action with Weavers and Tacklers operating the machinery daily, the tour with links to digital resources, and the Special Exhibitions Gallery devoted to a programme of changing exhibitions was of a very high standard.

VisitEngland awarded Best Told Story accolades to venues that tell their story memorably and creatively, where visitors leave having enjoyed an entertaining day out. Whitchurch Silk Mill, which preserves the rare traditional craft of silk weaving as a living museum, brings to life the story of silk for visitors through captivating interpretation and an opportunity to witness the silk-making process through the hands of their highly skilled weavers.

“We’re beyond proud to have the work of our team honoured with this award. It is an assurance that the passion and knowledge the staff and volunteers have for the Mill is passed on to visitors in an engaging way,” commented Freya Gulliver, Visitor Experience Assistant.

In the same awards, Chawton House, Alton were named as Hidden Gem for the South East.