Whitchurch Store Sold As Owners Retire

Basingstoke Observer1 min read4 mins ago

THE Old Paper Shop in Whitchurch has been sold after 30 years ownership, as the previous owners look to retire. 

The shop is currently undergoing a refit and will soon be rebranded as a Premier Store, offering a range of convenience products and services.  

The buyer, Mr Thirukkumaran Sellathathurai brings with him a wealth of experience trading convenience stores and is looking forward to being part of and supporting the local community.

James Matson, Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, commented: “Shops in beautiful locations such as Whitchurch are always highly sought after. This sale generated a lot of interest and produced multiple offers before Mr Sellathathurai snapped it up and we wish him all the best with the new business.” 

 

Basingstoke Observer
Written by Basingstoke Observer
