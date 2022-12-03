White Ribbon Accreditation Makes A Strong Statement

WORK to support the White Ribbon charity’s mission to end men’s violence against women and girls, by engaging men and boys to make a stand, has led to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council being accredited by the organisation.

To become accredited by White Ribbon, the council has developed a three-year action plan to change the attitudes and cultures that lead to abuse and violence and to promote gender equality.

Some of the actions already underway include revising and developing the domestic abuse policy for employees, encouraging ambassadors and champions to share the message in the workplace and beyond and raising awareness in the local community. Implementing this action plan will lead to sustainable and wide-reaching change, improving outcomes for those affected now and in the future.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Wellbeing Cllr Jenny Vaux said “Helping to improve safety for residents in our borough is one of our top priorities, and this is recognised in achieving White Ribbon accreditation. We have acknowledged that everyone has a responsibility and a part to play in creating environments where women and girls can live the lives they want to lead without fear of violence. This accreditation is the next step in our important work as a council to combat inequality and violence in all its forms. Councillors unanimously supported our work to gain accreditation in a Council motion put forward by Cllr Michael-Sorrell and I thank him for highlighting such an important issue.”

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to act and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence individually and collectively. To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women

Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK Anthea Sully said “White Ribbon accredited organisations can make a real difference towards ending violence against women by promoting a culture of respect and equality, among their staff and wider communities. We are delighted to welcome Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council as one of our White Ribbon accredited organisations and are looking forward to working with them.”

Ahead of White Ribbon Day on Friday 25 November, residents can take the White Ribbon Promise and learn more about the campaign at www.whiteribbon.org.uk/promise