Winning Start Seals The Points

HARTLEY Wintney held off a late rally from Hanwell Town to claim all three points and provide new manager Ian Selley with a winning start on Saturday 5 November.

The Row almost made the perfect start in the first minute. Zidan Akers showed good skill on the right wing and his cross found Benjamin Purcell who saw his shot saved by Hanwell goalie Hugo Sobte.

Hanwell had a good spell and on 16 minutes a free kick on the right from Sam Saunders was headed narrowly over the bar by Calum Duffy. The Geordies came even closer on 22 minutes. A free kick in a central position some 25 yards from goal was awarded to the visitors. Danny Rowe stepped up and his rasping drive crashed off the crossbar.

Hartley stabilised and started to gain the ascendancy moving towards half time. A long through ball sent Akers clear with a one on one situation with Sobte. Akers’ fierce shot was saved by the Geordies keeper. On 41 minutes Saunders and Rush carved out an opening for Hanwell and Desbois brought off a good save. Hartley responded and had three good chances in quick succession.

HALF TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 0 HANWELL TOWN 0

The second period started quietly. On 50 minutes a quick break from the Geordies saw Rowe in with a chance from the right and his fierce shot brought out a good save from Desbois. Hartley started to gain the initiative and on 53 minutes they took the lead. Josh Webb set Eshun free on the left and a powerful run saw him reach the bye line before crossing into the path of Paul Hodges who shot home from 10 yards (1-0).

Four minutes later Hartley came close again. Hodges crossed from the right and set up Purcell who saw his shot take a deflection of Cooksley and go just wide. Hartley increased the lead on 60 minutes. From a Hanwell corner a long pass from defence saw Zidan Akers in chase with a Geordies defender. Goalkeeper Sobte came rushing out and collided heavily with the Hanwell defender. This enabled Akers to run the ball into an unguarded net (2-0). Hugo Sobte was unable to get up and after some minutes he was stretchered from the field of play. Substitute midfielder George Nicholas took over in goal.

The game became subdued but burst into life for the final 10 minutes. On 81 minutes following a corner, Saunders set up Rush whose effort went narrowly over the crossbar. The Geordies applied late pressure and were rewarded on 89 minutes. A corner on the right from Saunders found the head of Dwayne Duncan whose effort found the net despite the best efforts of Row defenders on the line (2-1).

The Row were able to hold on despite considerable pressure in the 6 minutes added to gain a welcome win.

FULL TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 2 HANWELL TOWN 1

Ian Selley commented: “ I am pleased to have joined Hartley Wintney FC. It was nice to have the meet up with the players on Thursday night and we went through the philosophies of what I feel is required for the team to succeed.I would like the team to strive to play decent football and gain the confidence that this brings to their game. We made a good start to the match and I felt we played well throughout. Towards the end we were hanging on a bit but that was expected as Hanwell went in search of the equaliser. Hanwell are a well organised team and I know a fair bit about them from last season when they played against my former club Chertsey Town. Today was a good win which should build confidence. Pleased the way the team bought in to playing a good passing game with confidence on the ball. I look forward to the forthcoming fixtures.”