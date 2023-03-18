Witness Appeal

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Basingstoke.

At about 11.30pm on Friday, 26 August officers were called to the YMCA on Eastrop Way following a report of an assault outside.

A 20-year-old man was attacked and suffered serious head injuries which he is being treated in hospital for.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Basingstoke on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and he has since been released on bail.

Following initial investigation police are now calling for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

They are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have any relevant doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident.

Call 101 giving reference number 44220348360.