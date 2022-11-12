Witness Appeal

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a road-rage incident in Basingstoke.

Between 12.45pm and 1pm on Sunday 23 October, a man in his 40s was driving a black Ford Focus along Oakridge Road when the driver of a blue Audi A5 ignored a give way sign and pulled out in front of him.

The driver of the Ford clapped towards the Audi driver and he was then followed by the Audi.

They both continued to drive for a short while and reached the A339.

It was reported that as the cars left the A339 and approached Churchill Way East, a passenger in the Audi fired a BB gun out of the window. A pellet has then hit the rear door of the Ford.

The Audi driver has then driven down Churchill Way East, towards Waitrose.

No injuries were reported.

Officers have launched an investigation and are now appealing for witnesses.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?

Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that could assist our investigation?

As part of enquiries, officers have arrested two men.

A 25-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above a specified limit and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specific limit.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possessing a controlled drug of class B.

He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

A 23-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44220431021.

You can also submit information online: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org