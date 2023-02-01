Witness appeal after man seriously assaulted in Basingstoke

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Basingstoke on 20 January.

Officers were called to Blackmoor Drive at around 9.20pm to reports of five men armed with knives assaulting a man in a parked car.

The suspects left prior to police arrival but it is believed they left toward Aldermaston Road.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained cut wounds to his head and face. The injuries are described as serious but not life threatening. His phone and car keys were stolen.

Officers have conducted a number of enquires and are now asking the public for any information that may help the investigation.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a group of men running away from the scene?

Police would be interested to hear from anyone who has CCTV, ring doorbell, or dashcam footage that could be of assistance.

Please phone 101 with reference 44230027011, or submit the information via the Hampshire Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.