HAMPSHIRE Constabulary have issued a number of witness appeals and are asking the public for help.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A33 between Sherfield on Loddon and Basingstoke on Wednesday 21 September.

Shortly before 6.25am, two vehicles collided outside of Sherfield School.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 30s sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. They would also like to hear from anyone who was driving through the area and has dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220383956.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a road traffic collision near Chineham on the same day.

At around 8.15am on Wednesday 21 September, there was a collision involving a white car and a cyclist on Cufaude Lane, near Upper Cufaude Farm.

The cyclist fell to the ground and the white car, which has been described as being a small Fiat or Ford, did not stop at the scene.

The male cyclist suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220384034.

In another incident, officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Whitchurch.

At around 4.30pm on Wednesday 14 September, a collision occurred involving a silver Mercedes SL320 and a pedestrian on Newbury Road, near Station Road.

The pedestrian, an 11-year-old boy, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

If you have any information which may assist enquiries, please call 101 quoting reference number 44220375114.

Were you in the area at the time of any of the incidents? Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that could help with the investigations?

You can also report information online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.