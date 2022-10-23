INDIVIDUALLY they’re icons of music, together they’re one of the strongest female fusions ever seen on the global music stage.

Now, following the success of their Woman To Woman tour and album of 2018, Beverley Craven, Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham, are back together to announce a new tour for 2022, along with the news that acclaimed British singer/songwriter, Rumer will be joining them.

Beverley shared: “Judie, Julia and myself are genuinely the best of mates, and we missed each other so much during those isolating months of the pandemic, “That precious time together, performing live on stage, was something that we all pined for. So getting back on the road to meet our fans with a second Woman To Woman tour was a no brainer. When Rumer agreed to join us too, it was the icing on the cake. We spent those pandemic days choosing the best tracks from our first Woman To Woman tour to compile into an album so fans can enjoy and reminisce on those live times together whenever they like.”

The fab four will be bringing their unique show to the Anvil in Basingstoke on 25 November.