MP Jayawardena quits Twitter over ‘trolling, extremists – and worse’

NORTH East Hampshire MP Ranil Jayawardena has quit Twitter after describing it as “a platform full of trolls, extremists – and worse”.

The 30-year-old Conservative, recently elected for the second time, announced the decision via his Facebook page.

He said: “I’ve left Twitter today because it has become a platform full of trolls, extremists – and worse.

“And not just for me, but for many MPs.

“Social media doesn’t have to be like this.”

Mr Jayawardena, elected with 37,754 votes, giving him a majority of 27,772, also said constituents had told him they were afraid of posting on his Facebook page for fear of being targeted by online opponents.

The former Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council deputy leader added: “My team and I have put up with foul and abusive language – and wider trolling and ‘fake news’ for far too long. It will no longer be acceptable and appropriate action will be taken by my team.”

He also appealed to people to stop promoting other political parties, campaigns or candidates on his Facebook page, as well as keeping posts relevant.