All The Fun Of The Fair

OVERTON villagers came together on Saturday 2 July to celebrate Overton CE Primary school’s Platinum Jubilee Summer Fete.

The day was a huge success and enjoyed by adults and children alike.

Sarah Warriss-Simmons shared: “With rain clouds looming and with winds of over 25 mph forecast, organisers were getting concerned, and frantically tethering down all the gazebos. However, the gates opened at midday on Saturday and the fun kicked off with a wonderful demonstration from USKO Karate South, who teach many pupils at the primary school.

The wind calmed and the sun even came out as the school grounds filled with members of the school and wider communities, who had all come along to enjoy the various delights on offer – from traditional cream teas and cakes; Pimm’s and real ale, to Café Pueblo’s incredibly tasty chilli and nachos, the vegan one was particularly good!. The grounds were decorated by some very talented school parents using upcycled plastic bottles as flowers and the show arena provided a focal point with Julian Ricketts from Basingstoke Community Radio as the compère.

There was plenty on offer from a very popular teddy tombola through to an old-fashioned coconut shy and, unusually, guess the weight of Taylor the tortoise. Katie Black, from Cookery Doodle Doo, hosted mini cookery workshops for the children to make their own version of the Platinum Pudding, which was a real treat. The sponsors of the fete (Brick Red Building Services, Parnell Jordy & Harvey, Core Health Training, Bader Quince & Agile IT) judged the Crown Parade, which was another nod to the Platinum Jubilee. The children paraded in their hand-decorated crowns along to “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. The school choir did a live rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet child of mine with an impressive and amusing inflatable air guitar performance, which really won over the audience.

Much fun was had, many children got to experience their first summer fete, and the organisers are truly grateful to everyone that helped to make the event a great success. Here’s looking forward to their Fireworks event on November 5th.”