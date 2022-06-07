Students Showcase Art At Station

THE Arts Society Basingstoke has worked with SWR and Reading and Basingstoke Community Rail Partnership to create an exhibition space for young artists to display their work to the public.

Local schools and colleges are invited to contribute Artwork to the Waiting Rooms on platforms 1 and 4 at Basingstoke Railway Station.

A spokesperson shared: “We hope this will enhance the travelling experience of passengers as well as celebrate the achievements of young people. We have been displaying work from students at BCoT for the past three months and now we are displaying work from Queen Mary’s College.”.

On 29 June graduating students from Queen Mary’s College visited their exhibition of Risograph prints. The work displayed comes from all the courses offered by the college – Fine Art, Photography, Graphics Communication, Textiles and Art, Craft and Design. The colours are printed individually and built up over a series of layers to produce a very subtle and professional finish.

Passenger Simon Waller commented: “This is the nicest waiting room I’ve ever seen.”

Tom Cops Head of Art at QMC shared: “It’s exciting to be able to showcase this work in such an unusual and public area and we are grateful to the Arts Society for giving us this opportunity.”

Student Shiana Horner said: “I am privileged to be honoured and absolutely amazed that my work has been shown.” Emily Bricknell added: “It was amazing seeing my work displayed and made me more confident in my work and abilities.”

Parker Browncommented: “I am very proud of my achievements, I’m very happy that when I visit home from university that it will be here in the station to see.”

Sadie Juby concluded:”It was really surreal to see my work on display but super rewarding.”

Schools and colleges in Basingstoke are invited to contact Gill Waller, Chairman of the Arts Society Basingstoke, tasb.chairman@gmail.com, if they would like to show their students’ work.