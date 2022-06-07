Venture Supports Economic Recovery

AN investment of £18.1m has enabled the regeneration of Viables Business Park.

St. Modwen Logistics’ investment saw the property company build 190,000 sq ft of manufacturing space for LevertonHELM - a joint venture between Leverton Lithium and HELM AG. Leverton Lithium was founded in Basingstoke over 45 years ago and, as LevertonHELM, it will occupy the whole of St. Modwen Park Basingstoke, comprising three warehouses and two retail pods, which will be used as staff refectories.

St. Modwen Park Basingstoke provides LevertonHELM with the modern and larger space needed to scale up its production and manufacturing of battery grade Lithium chemicals in Europe. It will also provide additional capacity for the growing needs of its global customers, allowing for an expansion of 20kMT (kilo metric tons) of high-quality lithium chemicals.

Polly Troughton, Managing Director at St. Modwen Logistics, shared: “At St. Modwen Logistics we are committed to providing our customers with the space and support they need to succeed. Working closely with the local authority, we are proud to be investing in the redevelopment of the site, which supports LevertonHELM’s continued growth and expansion, helping create local jobs and generating economic growth in and around Basingstoke.”

David Hicks, CEO of Leverton Lithium, commented: “The lithium industry is developing rapidly and we are delighted to be joined by HELM AG as our company continues to grow. This manufacturing space will help us respond to market demand and support our operations as we provide large-scale manufacturing of battery grade chemicals.”

Leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, Councillor Simon Bound, said: “I am delighted that Leverton Lithium and HELM AG have demonstrated their confidence in the borough with this significant investment worth tens of millions of pounds.

As well as creating and protecting many high-tech skilled jobs, it is great to support a company that is focused on reducing the world’s use of carbon and helping to lead the way to a more sustainable future – something that we are committed to achieving locally.

Basingstoke is a great place to invest, and we are delighted that we have been able to work with St. Modwen Logistics to create new high quality employment space in this strategic location, which will be vital for the borough’s economic recovery.”