An Afternoon Of Fun For All The Family

ON Sunday 19 June, the village of Hannington once again hosted the popular Hannington Country Fair.

On an afternoon that defied the forecasters and remained dry, several hundred visitors came to enjoy the traditional country fair.

Guests were treated to a wide range of performances and displays including from Cheam Jazz Band, Kingsclere School and Kingsclere Performing Arts College. The Fun Dog Show attracted high numbers of entries and the traditional games, plant stall, tombola, Grand Draw, silent auction, farm animals, tractor rides, live music, release of doves, food and drink, and lots more besides, ensured an amazing afternoon of fun for all the family.

Chairman of The Hannington Country Fair Committee, Tim May, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to be able to welcome people back to the Hannington Country Fair after the hiatus of the pandemic years. It has long been an important day for our village as not only does it pull everyone together, but allows us to welcome guests, to have a lot of fun and of course to raise much needed funds for our community and chosen charity, which was St Michael’s Hospice.

Plenty of families took the opportunity to spend Fathers’ Day with us, and from the smiles on people’s faces and the chatter and laughter around the place, I think we can safely say that everyone enjoyed themselves.

I’d like to say a big thank you to all those who came along, and of course to all the brilliant performers, including the Cheam Jazz Band, Kingsclere School and Kingsclere Performing Arts College, and to the many volunteers involved for all their hard work. We look forward to building on this year’s success and welcoming everyone to the next Hannington Country Fair in 2024.”