Chalk Streams Celebrated With New Challenge

HAMPSHIRE’S chalk streams are among its most precious ecological gems.

Found almost nowhere else on Earth, these waters give a home to iconic species like kingfishers, brown trout, water voles, and white-clawed crayfish. But with their future uncertain, these streams will need champions for years to come. There is now a new way for young people to learn about this topic: the Chalk Stream Challenge.

Designed by two local volunteers, the Chalk Stream Challenge is a set of engaging outdoor activities focused on wildlife, habitats, and heritage. It is suitable for Scouts, Guides, or similar youth groups, and can be tailored for different ages. It combines pre-tested routes in Alresford, Whitchurch, and Andover with opportunities for exploration. The activities can also easily be adapted to other chalk streams.

The challenge resources are available for free online, and include fun facts, route maps, spotter guides, learning activities, and completion certificates. Group leaders can run the challenge at no cost with these resources, or reward their members with fabric badges for a small fee, making it accessible for all. They can also choose to expand their challenge with a group stream dipping session run by Wessex Rivers Trust.

Kathryn Boler, Watercress and Winterbournes Partnership Manager, said: “We’ve seen so much enthusiasm from young people about our local chalk streams. Their rich heritage and diverse wildlife make them the perfect places to explore! We hope the Chalk Stream Challenge gives the next generation many hours of discovery in these special places.”

The Chalk Stream Challenge has been created through the Watercress and Winterbournes Landscape Partnership Scheme. This initiative unites 16 partner organisations in protecting seven local chalk streams, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Group leaders can learn more about the challenge on the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust website: www.hiwwt.org.uk/winterbournes/challenge.