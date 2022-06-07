Outstanding Outcome For School

THE first Ofsted inspection for Treloar School since 2020 has rated the residential provision as Outstanding in all areas of its recent inspection.

This continues the recent history of Outstanding ratings for Treloar’s in all areas of its work – for the quality of education in the School and College and a CQC rating of Outstanding for its care and residential provision.

The inspectors spent three days at the School before Easter, interviewing residential students, their parents and staff. They checked records, spoke to Local Authorities and observed routines and activities throughout the School. The inspection team praised staff for the support that they provide stating; “Staff provide children with excellent care and support that is extremely well developed and well implemented…Staff help children to reach their full potential and this helps children to make friends, participate more in activities and to develop goals and aspirations that were previously thought to be out of their reach…There is a shared desire to help children be the best that they can be. The high standards of care help each and every child to enjoy their time in the residential service and they benefit in ways that are profound and far-reaching.”

Treloar’s Principal Martin Ingram is proud to be awarded the Outstanding grade particularly after two years which have been so disrupted by Covid, he commented: “I am delighted that OFSTED has recognised the commitment and professionalism of our staff and the resilience and talent of our students.”

Helen Goodenough, Head of Residential Services, also paid tribute to the staff at Treloar’s: “In the face of such significant, recent challenges staff have worked so hard to ensure that students have had the opportunity to flourish. I am so pleased with this outcome.”

The full report can be viewed on Treloar’s website: www.treloar.org.uk.