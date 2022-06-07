Electric Car Demand Spikes As Fuel Prices Continue To Rise

FIGURES from car leasing comparison site LeaseLoco have revealed that electric car demand spiked over the past week as fuel prices surged across the country.

Enquiries for EVs and hybrids more than doubled on the LeaseLoco site over the past seven days, as millions of car owners suffered at the pumps.

With average petrol and diesel prices heading towards £2/litre, a growing number of car owners are making the decision it’s time to switch to greener motoring.

Enquiries on the LeaseLoco site for EVs were up 167% over the past seven days, compared to the previous week. Hybrid enquires were up 134% over the same seven day period, compared to the previous seven days.

John Wilmot, CEO commented: “With fuel prices heading towards prohibitively high levels, we are seeing increasing numbers of people looking to lease electric and hybrid vehicles. The Government may have closed the plug-in car grant scheme this week, but we don’t expect this to put the brakes on the momentum shift towards electric, as more car owners decide the time is right to make the switch.”