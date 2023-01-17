Opening The Door To New Opportunities

RESIDENTS across Basingstoke and Deane looking to get onto the property ladder will get to find out more about low cost home ownership opportunities with the return of a free event.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council will host the Low Cost Home Ownership event at the Civic Offices in London Road between 3pm and 8pm on Wednesday 20 July.

Aspiring local homeowners can drop in to get advice about various schemes including the council’s Own Home Loan scheme, First Homes, Help to Buy and Shared Ownership schemes.

There will also be representatives from housing associations, independent financial advisors and building societies on hand to answer questions.

This is the eighth housing event hosted by the council and the first face-to-face event since September 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions. It supports the council’s drive to provide a range of opportunities for people across the borough to buy their own home.

This includes the council’s Own Home Loan scheme which helps first-time buyers to purchase new or existing homes up to the value of £250,000 with loans of up to £30,000 or up to 20% of the value of the property.

Following the launch of the scheme, four first-time buyers have successfully purchased their own home with further households currently in the market looking to make offers on their first property.

Cabinet Member for Homes and Regeneration, Cllr Samuel Carr said: “Home ownership is at the heart of a strong society, yet for too many the prize feels out of reach. I’m passionate about helping local people, especially young people, find a place to call their own – and this council is determined to help local residents achieve their aspirations.

Given the range of options available, I know it can be confusing for first-time buyers. I’m pleased to be launching our first face-to-face low cost home ownership event after the pandemic. It will be a great opportunity to find out more about the types of homes on the market and the support available, including the council’s Own Home Loan scheme, First Homes, Help to Buy, and Shared Ownership.”

For more information visit www.basingstoke.gov.uk/low-cost-home-ownership.