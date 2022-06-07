Great Weekend For Athletes

BASINGSTOKE and Mid Hants AC athletes had a great weekend taking part in the UK Athletics Championships held in Manchester.

On days one and two, it was the Decathletes that featured and after a fabulous battle throughout day two, Caius Joseph produced a PB in the 1500m the last event to take the Silver medal . After the 1st day he was in 4th spot but a good 110m Hurdles followed by a steady Discus moved him up to 3rd place and a medal was definitely on the cards.Then in the Pole Vault in windy conditions Caius had a tremendous series which saw him clear 4.50 just 2 cm off his best ever so after 8 events he had moved into 2nd spot. A Javelin throw of 44.43 kept him there and then it was down to the 1500m.

On paper Caius was the slowest of the leaders in the 1500m but with a very gutsy run he came home in a time of 4.39.50 over 4 secs faster than he had run before and took the Silver medal with 7169 points, The Gold went to Elliot Thompson (son of Daley Thompson) who scored 7197. Basingstoke’s second representative, Scot Tom Chandler also had a very successful day finishing 5th with a score of 6675 points. As part of his series Tom produced a PB Discus throw of 36.96 a best by 56cm. Both Tom and Caius are coached by Rafer Joseph who was there throughout the day encouraging both of them. Not only these two but two athletes in the Women’s Heptathlon as well. It was Higher Claim athlete Jordanna Morrish who did best finishing 4th with a new PB of 5211 points and indeed won the last event, the 800m in 2.20:09. While Laura Darcey after being DQ in the 200m on daymone, did experience the Long Jump and Javelin but did not start the last event, saving her form for another day.

Basingstoke had a strong hand in the 800m which saw three men and one woman in the heats with two of them going forward to the Finals. In heat One of the Men’s event, Ben Pattison cruised through crossing the line 1st in a time of 1.49;19. Heat two saw Thomas Staines in action but after a tough battle he finished 4th in 1.51:44. with the top two going through. A similar result in heat three happened to Reece Sharman Newell who after looking good most of the way missed out also finishing 4th in 1.50:77. In the Women’s heats, Gemma Finch qualified as one of the fastest 2 that did not go through automatically with a 3rd place in a time of 2.7:84. So Ben and Gemma made it to the Finals.

Next day in the Men’s Final after a great race, Ben Pattison finished 4th. Finishing fast he couldn’t quite catch the leaders down the home straight and placed just outside the medals in a time of 1.46:75. In a race where a fast pace was set throughout Ben showed great form and can look forward to the rest of the season including the Commonwealth Games, in which he has been selected to represent England.

In the Women’s final Gemma Finch was also with the leaders as they rounded the top bend but in the sprint for the tape was unable to maintain the speed needed and finished a good 6th in a time of 2.08:60. also showing there is more to come. In the Women’s 1500m, Maddie Deadman also competed but didn’t make the Final.

By Ian Byett