Meetings Address Anti-social Behaviour And Harassment

A meeting has been held to discuss crime and anti-social behaviour in the Top of Town.

Led by PCC Donna Jones and Dame Maria Miller MP, attendees heard about the commitment to get more police officers on the streets of Hampshire and also about the new “disc” system which would speed up the reporting of crime.

Squirrels Antiques’ Alan Stone wanted more answers stating: “The demographics have changed, more people live in the Top of town now than ever before, low level crime needs to be addressed. Drug dealing and knife carrying have become the norm. Our police need to step up and actually patrol the area rather than the belated reactionary policing that occurs now. Prevention is always better than the cure.

What the businesses need and have argued for, is a viable, visual policing service that deters crime rather than one that reacts to crime. Dedicated local officers who become part of the community bring cohesion to a community. Visual policing gives people confidence to visit and shop in the town and will stop Basingstoke.”

In another meeting on Monday 4 July, Basingstoke branch of the Women’s Equality Party (WE) reached a milestone in their successful campaign for sexual harassment prevention to be added to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s new Licensing Policy.

The Licensing Committee met to consider the updated Licensing Policy, which included the change proposed by WE Basingstoke in February, and agreed unanimously to pass the new Policy version to the full Council to approve.

Anyone wishing to run a venue that sells alcohol such as a bar or a club must apply for a licence to do so. The Licensing Policy is the Council document that lays out the criteria an application must meet for the licence to be granted; BDBC’s policy is currently under review.

WE Basingstoke’s proposal called for sexual harassment to be added to the list of situations that licence holders must guard against, alongside things like prevention of underage drinking, sale of alcohol to intoxicated customers, and drug use.

Stacy Hart, WE Basingstoke’s Branch Leader, said: “This is a great step forward in protecting women in venues, and we’re thrilled that the Licensing Committee has taken action to make the protection of women and minoritised communities a necessity. There are lots of specific, simple steps that venues can take to fulfil this new requirement, that will show that harassment of women in night-time social venues is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. WE hope that the culture of acceptance in society of low-level harassment – things like cat-calling and unwanted touching – will start to dissipate in Basingstoke’s bars and clubs once some of these steps are taken.”

The proposal put forward by WE Basingstoke gave examples of steps licensed venues might consider, such as public signage and zero-tolerance policies, staff training, appropriately briefed door staff and easily accessible harassment reporting methods.

Stacy Hart added: “WE want Basingstoke to be a leader in combating violence against women and girls and believe this measure is an achievable step towards that goal. WE look forward to the new Licensing Policy being presented to the full Council for their vote and urge all Councillors to vote in favour of the change.”

ASB Awareness Week will be taking place nationally between 18 to 24 July.