LIVE at the Apollo Hotel on Thursday 14 July is Jan Jack’s Laughter-House Comedy Club.

Headline Act for the evening is Ben Norris; father of triplets, Ben is one of the most popular headline acts on the circuit, combining twinkly eyed charm with wonderful observations.

GQ Magazine commented: “Ben is one of a select handful of comedians who have been headlining for more than two decades. He rarely departs a stage without leaving it torn to shreds in his wake.”

Opening the evening will be Matt Bragg; son of comedian and television warm up man, Bobby Bragg. Matt has been performing since 2016 using a unique, low-energy style and meticulously crafted material. He’s opened for John Bishop, Suzi Ruffell, Jason Manford, Lloyd Griffith, Harry Hill and Scott Bennett and this month he’s performing at Laughter-House for the first time.

In 2020 Matt finished runner up in the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year. He has also written for BT Sport and BBC’s Mock The Week.

Johnny Vegas described him as: “Brilliant. Beyond highly recommended!”

Tadiwa Mahlunge, an up and coming Zimbabwean born, London based comedian is also set to take to the stage. He’s performed at the Comedy Store, Brighton Comedy Garden, Aberystwyth Comedy Festival, and Greenwich Comedy Festival.

Winner of Beat the Frog at Manchester’s The Frog and Bucket in February 2021, he has gone on to appear on BBC 2’s Funny Festival Live and also supported Kiri Pritchard McLean and James Acaster on tour.

MC for the night will be Cerys Nelmes. She has a warm West Country charm and has performed at all the UK’s top comedy clubs. Since 2018 she has regularly appeared as a paramedic on ‘Casualty’

Jan Jack completes the line up on the night. Why not pop by for a night of laughter.