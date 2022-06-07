Bumper Programme As Basingstoke Festival Comes To A Close

POWERFUL dance and musical performances, storytelling adventures and more family fun are set to bring the curtain down on Basingstoke Festival 2022.

Rounding off three weekends of arts in unusual places, there is plenty for all ages to enjoy during the final weekend this Saturday and Sunday, 9 and 10 July.

Enjoy a family friendly and fun packed interactive travelling medicine show as Safety Catch Theatre presents D.O.C. Performances feature a talking ambulance and a haphazard doctor and will take place at 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Kapow Dance will entertain crowds with a spectacular fusion of water, dance and music exploring the fleeting nature of life and how our survival is inextricably linked to our environment. Don’t miss out with shows taking place at 12.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday at Eastrop Park.

Join Junk Jodie in a storytelling adventure with her recycled friends including Bunny Loo Roll, Sammy Sock Puppet and Fairy Cotton Bud which is sure to inspire crowds to make toys from junk. Shows take place at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday in Cross Street.

Be prepared to see two potatoes carrying a couch roaming the streets throughout the town centre looking for the perfect place to sit down and eat snacks. Brought to you by Beside Ourselves, join in as these two couch potatoes get more active and reconnect with the world. Catch them at 12 noon and 2.15pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Co-commissioned by Without Walls and Dance Manchester, watch Push – a powerful and engaging male duet which looks at the difference stances we take to understand and relate to one another. Performances will take place at the Festival Place amphitheatre at 1.30pm and 4pm on Sunday.

And on Saturday, watch street furniture in the town centre being transformed by Corrine Marsh with community artists from ArtWell, as part of the Streets Alive project.

There is also an opportunity to support local businesses and fill your basket at the Art and Artisian Fair being hosted by Willows Coffee House and THAT Gallery from 11am on Saturday. Watch local artists while they work and enjoy a day of creativity. There will be several local artisan food and drinks suppliers selling their produce.

Leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council Cllr Simon Bound said: “It has been fantastic to see people of all ages come together to enjoy a spectacular programme of free street theatre, music, dance and art as part of this year’s Basingstoke Festival.

But there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the very best of local and national performers and discover arts in unusual places in the heart of our borough during the final weekend.

I want to say a huge thank you to all of the artists and performers and teams across the council who have made this year’s festival possible.”