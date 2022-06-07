Prepare Your Summer Garden Party

WITH many people looking to host guests in their gardens this summer, make sure your outside space is garden party ready.

A spokesperson from GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk shared: “With summer just around the corner, garden parties will be popping up across the UK. “From buying bug repellent to preparing for all kinds of British weather, these top tips to prepare will make your garden party a real success.

It’s about taking the time to prepare the small details in advance for your guest that make the overall garden party one to remember. If you leave things until the last minute, you may not get a chance to prepare for potential mishaps or have the opportunity to make your garden look special for the event.”

If you’re hosting a large garden party, ensure you have enough tables and chairs to accommodate your guests. It’s important that everyone can relax and eat their food comfortably.

Our weather is notoriously unpredictable. Ensure you have shelter to protect guests against summer showers and plenty of beverages for heatwaves.

On a summer evening, bugs will inevitably be attracted to your guests’ food and drink. Purchase citronella candles to repel bugs from your party and provide atmospheric lighting.

Ask your guests about potential allergies and their food preferences well before the garden party. This will guarantee you serve food everyone can enjoy and avoid any issues arising during the event.

An impressive garden party is about attention to detail. Hang up bunting or fairy lights to add a special touch. Consider creating a colour scheme or theme for the event. Achieve this by creating an eye-catching table setting using chair cushions, flowers and patterned napkins.

Providing the right music is a great way to set the mood for your garden party. Prepare a classical music set if you want to create a civilised atmosphere. Alternatively, if your garden party guests are old friends, provide some well-loved classics to bring back memories.

The day of the party will likely be dedicated to cooking, preparing drinks and final touches. Ensure all your decorations are hung or prepared at least the day before to save unnecessary stress.