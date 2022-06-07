Construction Buddies Tackle Mental Health

BASINGSTOKE’S Mike Turlin is campaigning to address mental health issues.

The founder of Bentley Mental Health and Construction Buddies shared his drive and what he is trying to achieve: “In 2009 I tried to end my life on more than one occasion. A family member and also my best friend both died within a short period of time, my marriage ended and I was made redundant. Thankfully those attempts failed .

It took a while but as I turned my life around, I decided that I wanted to help and support others who may be suffering with their mental health or finding life a struggle. I felt that by sharing my lived experience, I could help them to open up and seek the help that they needed.

I started Bentley Mental Health and toured around the country exhibiting my car at car shows and lots of other events and sharing my story.I had the aim of talking to people about the importance of discussing mental health. I was amazed at how many people started opening up to me about their issues. The relaxed atmosphere of the car events was helping people to finally start talking, you don’t expect to be doing that on a day out ! That’s when I knew I was onto something and that people do really welcome the opportunity to speak about their issues.

As word got around about what I was doing, I found that the workers on my construction sites were more willing to come and talk to me about their problems and ask where they could go for help. That’s why I started Construction Buddies.I wanted the people on site to know that there is someone who has been there, and that life can be turned around.

Suicide doesn’t have to be an option. I have never hidden away the fact that I tried to take my own life, and by being open and honest about it I hope that I can encourage them to reassess their own situation. I am aiming for Construction Buddies Mental Health to become a leader at the forefront of changing how mental health is viewed and how workers are cared for within the construction industry.

I am passionate about enabling companies and individuals to give their workers somewhere to turn should they find themselves struggling with their mental health.”