Scarecrows Take Over Village

VILLAGERS in Overton are gearing up for this year’s Scarecrow Festival and Family Fun Weekend.

In the run up to the weekend events on 15 to 17 July, Scarecrows are now being displayed on homes and businesses across the village.

On Friday 15 July, the weekend events kick off with the fancy dress Wheelbarrow Race starting at 7.15pm through the heart of the village. There are refreshment stops at local drinking establishments with the finish line at Bridge Street Recreation Ground opposite the Church.

Soak up the atmosphere. Take advantage of the local inns /eateries or join the throng at Bridge Street along with music, food and kids’ attractions.

The Grand Festival Fete is held on both the Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon with a wide range of stalls ,food and drink,and something for all ages. The differing attractions on each day include Birds of Prey and It’s a Knockout on the Saturday. Sunday has the added bonus of a Fun Dog Show. Dogs on leads are welcome on both days.

Saturday afternoon sees music from the brilliant Imperial Balalaika Orchestra , with a relaxing offering from Tadley Brass Band on the Sunday. Tractor and trailer rides around the village are very popular.

Scarecrow Rocks at the Recreation Ground on Saturday 16 July from 6.30pm showcases favourite local bands.

Whether on foot or on the Tractor and Trailer ride, the viewing of the scarecrows is hugely enjoyable. It provides the perfect backdrop for an entertaining weekend for locals and visitors.

Ideally, take in the weekend attractions. But if not, have a stroll in the days before around the village decorated by many scarecrows. The creativity of the Scarecrows has to be seen to be believed.