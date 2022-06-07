Promising Youngster Wins Again

BASINGSTOKE and Deane Junior Sportsman of the Year finalist and Oakley resident, Travis Moore (12) was selected to represent Great Britain at the 2022 International Biathle and Laser Run Competition held recently in Machico, Madeira.

Amongst the competing federations, were representatives from Great Britain, Portugal, Germany, South Africa and Romania.

Travis competed in the U13 Biathle event, which comprised of a continuous 50m open water sea swim and 2 x 400m runs. He won Gold alongside two Portuguese athletes, who took Silver and Bronze respectively.

The following day, Travis competed in the Laser Run event and secured a second Gold medal in the U13 race. The Laser Run event, a 3 x 300m run and 3 x 5m shoot, is the exhilarating finale to the Olympic sport of Modern Pentathlon, with athletes required to alternate between shooting a laser pistol and running.

Looking ahead, Travis will join Team GB at the 2022 European Biathle & Triathle Championships in Marathon, Greece in October as well as the 2022 World Laser Run Championships in Lisbon, Portugal in September.

Good luck Travis!