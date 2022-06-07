Manage Symptoms And Stay Well This Summer

AS the summer gets underway, Hampshire County Council is reminding residents to follow the NHS guidance for managing symptoms should they become unwell with a respiratory illness that could be COVID-19.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst, Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Adult Services and Public Health, said: “After such a long period of restrictions and cancelled events during the pandemic, it is understandable that people are eager to make the most of the summer this year. However, with increased socialising comes the risk of picking up infections. While COVID-19 can pose a serious threat to health for some people, for most of us the symptoms are relatively mild and can be managed effectively at home - as you would with other respiratory viruses like colds and flu. I recommend that Hampshire residents make themselves aware of the NHS guidance, so they can confidently look after themselves or their loved ones if feeling unwell with a suspected case of COVID-19, a cold or flu.”

Common signs of a respiratory illness are a high temperature, persistent cough and headache. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should try the following NHS advice: get lots of rest; drink plenty of fluids (water is best) to avoid dehydration; take paracetamol or ibuprofen if feeling uncomfortable; try having a teaspoon of honey to soothe a cough (do not give honey to babies under 12 months). It can help to keep the room cool, if feeling breathless. Continue to practice good hygiene.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms wishing to get in touch with their pharmacy should stay at home and try calling or contacting them online instead. If symptoms are not getting better or become worse go to 111.nhs.uk, call 111, or contact your GP surgery. In case of emergencies call 999.

Councillor Fairhurst added: “Hampshire is seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19 as more people get together for summer events and festivals, so we need to take sensible measures to allow everyone to gather safely. While we are now managing COVID-19 like other respiratory illnesses, we continue to monitor numbers and will respond accordingly should cases rise significantly. To help ensure numbers remain manageable, I encourage residents to keep following the Public Health advice. You can help prevent catching and spreading viruses by washing hands frequently, avoiding others when feeling unwell and letting in fresh air when indoors – or better still, by choosing to meet outdoors instead. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is still one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from becoming seriously unwell. It is not too late to take up the offer of vaccination, which you can book online or by calling 119.”