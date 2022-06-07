Flourish Of Pride

The Forge at the Anvil was full of colour on Friday 17 June as a group of performers took to the stage.

SAPTA is a research and development project of Sushmita Pati, an international South Asian dance artist, choreographer and performer based in Basingstoke.

The choreography takes its theme from the environment and Pride. The piece had a Carnival feel to it towards the end as the audience took part in the walk from the Forge to the Foyer area.

The show began with an Odissi piece, a classical Indian dance from eastern India which uses movements from Indian Dance, Contemporary and Cabaret.

Also featured was Mara, a creative piece and Eso Shyamal Sundar by Sraboni Sen during which the performer and choreographer described the various instruments used in the dance and the sounds and rhythm they create in one with nature.

Choreographer and performers were Sushmita Pati, Showmi Das and Kali Chandrasegaram.