Summer Fun For Everyone

SUMMER has arrived with lots going on throughout the season and school holidays; visitors to Hampshire Cultural Trust’s (HCT) museums, arts centres and galleries will not be disappointed.

Some of the local events taking place include History Saves the World at Basingstoke’s Milestones Museum. Can we be greener by learning from our past? Victorians were great at repairing, reusing and recycling. Find out what the Victorians did to make things last longer and have a go yourself with some activities. World War II saw a huge boom in people growing their own food through the ‘Dig for Victory’ campaign. Learn how to make a recycled seed pot and try your hand at growing your own food. Of course, it was not all good, the industrial revolution used huge amounts of fossil fuels in the form of steam power. Find out what the museum is doing to find a greener alternative way to power their Steam Lorry and how the building is being powered by the sun.

Also at Milestones Museum is Thornycroft Celebration Day on Sunday 21 August where visitors will be able to see a fleet of vintage Thornycroft vehicles and learn more about this local vehicle manufacturer and Cobbles and Cogs Steampunk weekend in September.

Across town at the Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery, every Wednesday in August, children of all ages can enjoy a summer of myth and legend with crafts inspired by a Mythomania exhibition as well as thinking about climate change and what we can do to help the environment, inspired by the Climate Unity Quilts.

Basing House are also hosting several events this summer kicking off with Tudor Weekend on 9 and 10 July. Dress up and join in with re-enactors who will be demonstrating Tudor embroidery, archery, falconry and beekeeping Tudor style with traditional skeps. On 9 July, there will be live music in the Tudor Barn with Courtlye Musick and on 10 July, visitors can enjoy traditional lute playing in the knot garden.

Browse gift and craft stalls as you soak up the atmosphere of Basing House Summer Market on Sunday 28 and Monday 29 August at this historic site. Or why follow the fairy door trail around the grounds of Basing House.

Enjoy music performed by local performers in the beautiful surroundings of the Allen Gallery Garden in Alton on Saturday 16 July or why not pop by for some Saxon storytelling on Saturday 6 August.

The Curtis Museum in Alton is opening its doors again to dolls houses large and small to view and play with for Dolls House Day on Saturday 23 July, There will be a themed trail for everyone to follow as well as miniature items for sale.