Tech Boost Helps Families In Need

Basingstoke Foodbank has expanded to open seven centres across town and transform its services thanks to a grant from Virgin Media O2 which funded a major technology boost.

Before the pandemic, the volunteer-led Foodbank operated solely from one location - with users needing to collect physical vouchers to exchange for food parcels from one of the agencies which issued them.

This changed completely during lockdown, when to keep feeding local families, the Foodbank had to start working digitally. The charity began running a delivery service which, despite its challenges, enabled them to meet increased demand at a time when many people in the local community were unable to work.

After receiving a grant from Virgin Media O2’s Together Fund, which provided donations of £1,000 or more to 400 charities nationwide, the Basingstoke Foodbank was able to purchase new IT equipment – including new computers and printers which allowed it to expand to new locations, transforming its operations.

Nicola Green, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Virgin Media O2 said: “One year on from the launch of our Together Fund, it’s wonderful to see how charities up and down the country – including the Basingstoke Foodbank - have used our grants to drive meaningful, positive change in their communities.

Whether it’s through supporting community groups, encouraging our people to spend five days a year volunteering or investing in programmes working to eradicate digital poverty, at Virgin Media O2, we’re committed to making our business better for people, communities and the planet.”

Phil Thomas, the Foodbank’s Chair of Trustees, said: “Like most organisations these days, we rely heavily on IT to operate. Virgin Media O2’s generosity enabled us to purchase IT equipment for our new centres, so that the Foodbank could successfully ‘go local’ and help people in need much closer to where they live. One year on, the new centres are working so well that an additional location will be opening in a few weeks’ time.”

The latest centre was opened by the Mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Cllr Paul Miller on Monday 4 July.

The new outlet in St Michael’s Church in the town centre by Festival Place will be available for clients on Mondays from 10.30am until 12.30pm. Other venues and times include: Tuesdays - Tadley Common Methodist Newchurch Road, 10.30am to 12.30pm and Church of the Good Shepherd Winklebury Centre from 12.30 pm to 2.30pm. On Wednesdays the Foodbank will operate from Basingstoke Baptist Church on Gershwin Road between 10.30am and 12.30pm and on Thursdays from The Sarum Hill Centre Hope Church Sarum Hill during the same hours. Buckskin Church Chiltern Way from 10.30am to 12.30pm and St Gabriel’s Church Tewkesbury Close Popley from12.30pm to 2.30pm offer Friday’s Foodbank services.

People needing food should contact one of the agencies found on the

Foodbank website www.basingstoke.foodbank.org.uk. Alternatively, ring the new national Citizens Advice helpline who will put them in touch with the Foodbank in Basingstoke. The number is 0808 208 2138.