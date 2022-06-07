Tradition Honoured With Peppercorn Rent Of Roses

A young boy and his father staying at Naomi House honoured a decades-old tradition, and celebrated the 25th birthday of the hospice, by paying their annual rent of 12 red roses.

Every year, Naomi House and Jacksplace pays its rent of a dozen red roses on, or around, Midsummer’s Day. This tradition dates back to before Naomi House opened in 1997, when Mary Cornelius-Reid kindly allowed a hospice to be built on her land in the Sutton Manor Estate. This offer came with a condition; that the hospice pay a peppercorn rent of a dozen red roses. Although Mary passed away in 2014, the tradition continues with hospice staff presenting a dozen red roses to two of Mary’s children, Naomi and her brother, David.

Children, young adults and families staying at the hospices, alongside nurse and care staff gathered in the Naomi House lounge to present the flowers to Naomi and David, and enjoyed tea and cake after a speech from Lesley.

Lesley Brook, Director of Care at Naomi House & Jacksplace said: “This is one of my favourite events in the diary, as it’s an opportunity to say a huge thank you to Naomi and David for their ongoing support and generosity. Without that, we wouldn’t have such a fabulous location for Naomi House and Jacksplace.”

Naomi Cornelius-Reid said: “Our family is so proud of our mother donating the land that enabled Naomi House to be built. The team provide such incredible care to so many children and their families – something that mum was passionate about. I always look forward to this time of year. Spending time meeting some of the children Naomi House cares for is a very special reminder of the wonderful results of mum’s generosity.”