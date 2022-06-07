Duo Fined After Dumping At Recycling Site

TWO men who illegally deposited household waste at a recycling site in Brighton Hill in March 2021 have been ordered to pay a total of £2,710 after admitting a fly-tipping offence.

Zdenko Danas, of Handel Close, Basingstoke, and Miroslav Simo of Porter Road, Basingstoke, were prosecuted by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council after a witness saw the pair removing a plastic door, a broken up plastic box and a barbeque grill from a car and depositing the items next to the recycling banks at the Brighton Hill Centre.

With information provided by the witness Mr Simo was traced as the owner of the car. Both men were interviewed under caution and subsequently appeared in Aldershot Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 June 2022. At court, both Mr Simo and Mr Danas admitted the offence. The Magistrates ordered both men to pay fines of £778, with £500 each towards prosecution costs, and a £78 victim surcharge each.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rebecca Bean said: “Once again we are grateful to a member of the public who provided us with excellent information enabling us to investigate and prosecute these offenders. Their witness statement and photographs were key evidence in this case.

We know that our communities feel very strongly about fly-tipping and this kind of support and evidence play a vital role in helping us to secure convictions. Every conviction we achieve means there is a stronger deterrent for those who may be tempted to engage in this kind of criminal behaviour.

Fly-tipping will not be tolerated, and as a result of Mr Simo and Mr Danas’ actions, they now have a criminal record and a substantial financial penalty to pay.”