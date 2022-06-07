The Anvil International Concert Series

THE Anvil has announced that its new full season of orchestral concerts, from September 22 to June 23, is now on sale.

As always, there is variety and quality wrapped up in a celebration of live music.

Anvil Arts’ 2022-23 International Concert Series includes eighteen pieces never heard at The Anvil before, including works by Mozart, Elgar and Janacek. There are also twelve debut performances by outstanding soloists and conductors, and orchestras from the Czech Republic, Sweden and Iceland. Above all, there are spectacular, moving and memorable concerts to enjoy.

There are thirteen concerts in the series as well as two extras – a delightful pre-Christmas programme by The Sixteen on 29 November and, in June 2023, a fantastic concert by the Philharmonia Orchestra featuring violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor; a real treat to end the season.

The 22/23 Series opens on Friday 23 September with Anvil Arts’ Orchestra in Partnership, the Philharmonia Orchestra, joined by Icelandic pianist Vikingur Olafsson. Santtu-Matias Rouvali conducts an exciting programme which begins with the exuberant Masquerade by Clyne, inspired by London’s bustling 18th-century pleasure gardens. This is followed by John Adams’ Must the Devil have all the good tunes? with its propulsive outer movements and a meditative central section. The evening ends with Mahler’s Symphony no 5.

The Chineke! Orchestra, conducted by Leslie Suganandarajah, is joined by pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason on Friday 11 November. The programme includes Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor, Walker’s Lyric for strings, Florence Price’s Piano Concerto and Dvorak’s Symphony no 9 (From the New World).

If you are under 25, you can book any seat for any concert for just £12 – a great way to enjoy acclaimed orchestras and soloists in one of the country’s finest halls, right on your doorstep.

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.