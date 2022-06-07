Basingstoke Flat Fire

OFFICERS are appealing for information following a fire in Basingstoke.

At around 12.30pm on Friday 24 June, a fire occurred inside a flat on Blue Hut Way, Basingstoke.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fire.

Detective Constable Amy Ryan, said: “At this time we are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and how the fire came to set alight in the flat.

I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Blue Hut Way area of Basingstoke at around 12.30pm on Friday. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or hear anything that could be connected? Do you have any information that could help our inquiry?

I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us a soon as possible quoting 44220252075.”