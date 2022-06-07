Join The Revolution At Festival Place

THERE’S a revolution coming to Festival Place as flamboyant restaurant Tapas Revolution joins the Basingstoke shopping centre.

Founded by Spanish celebrity chef Omar Allibhoy, Tapas Revolution serves up all the energy, ambience and flavours of a traditional Spanish tapas bar.

While the menu stays true to traditional, authentic tapas, the new look and concept is reminiscent of airy, modern day Barcelona or Ibiza.

Alongside the traditional Tapas favourites, Paellas that are packed full of flavour take centre stage, with a range of larger sharing plates and main courses.

There’s also a Bottomless Brunch at the weekend, and cocktail offers during Aperitivo Time Sunday to Fridays between 3pm and 6pm.

Dubbed the ‘Antonio Banderas of cooking’ by Gordon Ramsay, Omar Allibhoy is on a mission to revolutionise the Spanish food scene in the UK, and has demonstrated his flavourful dishes on Masterchef, This Morning, Sunday Brunch and The One Show.

The Tapas Revolution in Festival Place will be the 10th to open in the UK. James Picton, Managing Director of Tapas Revolution, said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to continue to grow our Tapas Revolution with the launch of our Basingstoke Bar and Restaurant. Providing opportunities for those local to the restaurant is high on our agenda. It’s important to be able to contribute to the local community in so many ways, and recognise aspiring talent in recruiting team members, by providing a setting which can support local people and by using ingredients sourced from local suppliers where possible. We’re now looking forward to welcoming the locals and planning several events and supporting the rest of the business community.”

Festival Place Centre Director Neil Churchill added: “We are extremely delighted with our food offering, which brings flavours from all over the world. We can’t wait to add Spain to the list of countries our customers can visit just by calling in to Festival Place. Tapas Revolution restaurants and bars have met with critical acclaim across the country, so it’s a real coup to welcome them to Basingstoke.”

Tapas Revolution will open mid-August in the unit formerly occupied by Pizza Hut.