Basingstoke Motor Vehicle Theft

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a theft of a motor vehicle in Basingstoke.

At around 4pm on Saturday 18 June, a distinctive classic white Mercedes-Benz was stolen from outside a property in Stag Hill. The last four digits of its registration plate are 864F.

It was reported that a man approached the owner of the vehicle, who is a vulnerable elderly man, outside his home and suggested he wanted to purchase the vehicle. He then took the car for a test drive but did not return.

Officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you recognise the vehicle pictured in this appeal?

If you have seen the car or have any information that may lead to its recovery, please call 101 or submit a report online, quoting the crime reference number 44220246641.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.