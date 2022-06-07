Man Charged With Attempted Murder

OFFICERS investigating an attempted murder incident in Butler Close, Basingstoke, have charged a man.

Kyle Butler, 28, from Cannon Close, Ellisfield, has been charged with attempted murder, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered and wounding with intent.

It comes after officers were called to an address on Butler Close at 6.34am on Friday 24 June and found a woman in her 20s with non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital where she received treatment for injuries to her shoulder and hand. The woman is receiving support from specialist officers.

Two children were also inside the address but they were not injured.

The property had been set on fire but this was quickly put out.

One officer sustained an injury to his hand and several others were treated for smoke inhalation following the incident.

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: “I understand that this incident will cause a level of concern in the community. The victim and our officers are receiving treatment and support following the incident and we believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time. Thank you to everyone for their patience and I would ask the public to refrain from speculating as we continue our investigation.

If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please call police on 101 quoting 44220251169.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”