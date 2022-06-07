Athletics Track To Reopen

ATHLETES in the borough can now benefit from new track facilities at Down Grange Sports Complex following the completion of much-needed improvements.

The eight-lane athletics track has undergone £220,000 of track refurbishment work including resurfacing the athletics arena.

The reopening of the track marks the completion of the first phase of plans to enhance the athletics facilities at the sports complex in Pack Lane, Kempshott.

A second phase of the project, which includes a spectator stand, timekeepers’ stand and perimeter fencing, is expected to get under way later this year. In addition, the council is working with Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletics Club to install a new clubhouse.