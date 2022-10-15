People To Be Proud Of

WINNERS were recognised at the first live Place to be Proud of Awards Ceremony in two years last week.

The Place to be Proud of Awards were once again live at the Haymarket Theatre as well as streaming on Destination Basingstoke’s Facebook page.

The Awards recognise a whole range of people, organisations and projects that contribute to our community making it one we can be proud of.

The awards evening revealed first the finalists, and then the winners of each category.

There were also performances from VoxFresh a newly formed children’s choir, Anna Palmer a young singer songwriter and Ava Mae Wilson performed a solo dance.

The awards are entirely funded through sponsorship and are now in their 18th year.

Basingstoke Academy of Dance scooped the Arts and Entertainment Award, sponsored by Basingstoke Community Radio. David Chatten-Smith, the Chairperson from Basingstoke Community Radio said: “As previous winners, Basingstoke Community Radio are again privileged to be the sponsor of the Arts and Entertainment category. Basingstoke Community Radio is part of the local community and our aim is to build upon the area’s unique community spirit, helping it to grow and prosper. Unlike many radio stations, Basingstoke Community Radio operate a true ‘open door’ policy and we have allocated a significant percentage of airtime each day to all of the local clubs, societies, organisations and indeed individuals who might want to participate. The Place to be Proud of Awards of Basingstoke reflect that.”

Runners up in the category were The Musication Station and THAT Gallery.

Anna Palmer was named as Young Role Model, sponsored by Queen Mary’s College.

“Anna has shown great determination and resilience since studying music at QMC. Given that music performances stopped during the pandemic and Anna’s final year at school, she hadn’t had much experience when she joined QMC. However, Anna was determined not to let this stand in her way and put herself forward for as many opportunities as possible. Anna quickly became one of our flagship students and someone who represented the music department and college. Her talent and natural ability to command an audience shone through and she has performed in a variety of settings both in and out of the college environment. Her sheer passion for music and kind nature has been a true asset. Anna will be missed when she leaves QMC, but I have no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her.”

Alfie Wells, Ava Mae Wilson and Elisha Hawtin were named as runners up.

The Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Festival Place went to Margaret Macklin. Neil Churchill Centre Director Festival Place shared: “Volunteer food bank co-ordinator Margaret Macklin stood out for the tireless work she has done supporting older people and vulnerable families throughout the pandemic, while also balancing family commitments and numerous other voluntary roles. Our community is all the richer for Margaret’s care and energy, and she is a very worthy winner.”

Janette Hewett and Grace Powell were named as runners up.

Faye Wheeler from The Blue Spot Campaign took home the Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Lilly UK. Claudia Birney, Public Affairs Manager, Lilly UK commented: “Congratulations to all the nominees. Your efforts supporting the community’s health are outstanding and it was very difficult to choose a winner! The Blue Spot Campaign really stood out as a fantastic example of raising awareness to ensure other families that are affected can receive the support that they need. Well done Faye for your continued commitment.”

Runners up were: Simon Says Child Bereavement Support Charity and Basingstoke 5k Your Way Move Against Cancer

The Camrose Centre scooped the Community Project Award – sponsored by Face TV.

“The Camrose Centre for Homeless and Vulnerably Housed People receive over 2000 visits every year. Homelessness can affect anyone, at any time in their lives. In our affluent borough, the volunteers and support workers at The Camrose Centre provide a vital service , which is one-of-a-kind in Basingstoke. The Centre needs every support and is a deserving winner in this category,” said Genevieve Touzin, Managing Director of Face TV.

Spotlight UK, Basingstoke Foodbank and Aldworth Charity Club claimed the runners up spot in this category.

Business and the Community Award, sponsored by Farleigh Wallop Estate was awarded to Absolutely Offices. A spokesperson for the Estate commented: “Absolutely Offices has been a longstanding contributor to the community supporting charities such as HeartBurn Cancer UK. In recent times it’s stepped up at short notice, going above and beyond to help with the Ukraine war efforts by creating a collection point to bring goods into the offices where they then have volunteers sort label and pack goods ready to donate. This has turned into a full-scale logistical operation which is truly incredible, and it epitomises what the business and community award is all about.“

Phillips Solicitors, Alchemy Organic Salons and Gabardine Bar were all named as runners up.

Nsima Udoh, took home the award for Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Beaufort Financial.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of outstanding nominations that were submitted this year, it really was very difficult for us to choose an overall winner. We are proud to present the Volunteer of the Year Awards to Nsima Udoh for his selfless determination to help those affected by the war in Ukraine, as well as other projects in our community. Nsima showed exceptional leadership, which enabled his team of volunteers, in a very short timeframe, to successfully ensure that thousands of items were packed and transported to the regions where help was needed. Congratulations Nsima, you are a very deserving winner amongst many well deserving individuals,” confirmed Mark Dolby, Beaufort Financial Reading.

Runners up were Beth Rice and Westside Volunteers.

Good Neighbour of the Year Award, sponsored by Manydown Basingstoke went to Charlotte Nightingale. Rebecca Smith, Communications, Communities and Partnerships for Manydown Basingstoke commented: “Being nominated for a Good Neighbour Award is an acknowledgement to be proud of so a huge congratulations to all of the nominees. We chose Charlotte as our winner for many reasons, she has spent so much of her life devoting her time to caring for others and meets the definition of a truly good neighbour in every way. The last few years have been especially challenging for a lot of people and Charlotte has been there to lend her support wherever it was needed. We are very proud to be able to recognise Charlotte for all the work that she does, congratulations on being such a worthy winner.”

Natasha Sorrell–Kaur and Julian Sunley were confirmed as runners up.

Effie Blankson was honoured with the Community Leader Award, sponsored by Disastercare South Central with Rachel Davis and Faye Wheeler named as runners up.

Luan Squire won the Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by Castle Trust Bank. A spokesperson shared: “All of the nominations for the Above and Beyond Award were strong, but we were particularly impressed with Luan’s thoughtfulness and passion to support some of the most vulnerable members of the Basingstoke community. Of particular note, she mobilised and coordinated a group of volunteers to support residents who couldn’t leave their home during the pandemic, and her work with the Memory Club provides a highly valued activity for people with memory loss. We think she is clearly a pivotal member of our community, and we are delighted to recognise her contribution with this award.”

Runners up were Jacqui Lyster and Randall Jull.

There was a Judges special award for Basingstoke Foodbank. Felicity Edwards from Destination Basingstoke explained: “The pandemic and the cost of living crisis have made the work of the Foodbank even more important, visible and appreciated, but they have been working quietly for many years helping families through difficult times and sadly more and more people are becoming reliant on their support. We hope this award will be some reward for the team that work so hard for the people of Basingstoke and Deane.”

The awards were hosted by past winner and local hero, Dave Holby-Wolinski together with Felicity Edwards who concluded: “It was fantastic to be back to a live awards evening and what an evening it was, so many stories of kindness and generosity, people making extraordinary contributions to the life of our community. It is the people that make a place, and what a place we have. Congratulations to all our nominees, and an enormous thank you to our sponsors, all businesses that understand the importance of celebrating our unsung heroes.”